16 Musicians You Didn't Know Came From Military Backgrounds

Photo of the day

May 16th: 'Baywatch' Bros

What better place to have the world premiere of ‘Baywatch’ than Miami Beach? Star of the movie, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson along with rapper Desiigner hung out in sunny Florida to celebrate the premiere of the much-anticipated movie. On Instagram, Desiigner called the actor BiiGBRO which makes them BFF goals in our eyes.