16 Musicians You Didn't Know Came From Military Backgrounds
It may come as a surprise, but the military and music have always gone hand-in-hand
Christina Aguilera's dad, Fausto Xavier Aguilera, was a soldier in the U.S. Army. He moved every two-to-three years, so the "Beautiful" singer grew up in New Jersey, Texas, New York and Japan—an eclectic childhood!
At the age of 19, Jimi Hendrix was getting into trouble. After being arrested for stealing two cars and given the option of prison or military service, the guitar legend enlisted in the Army—not the most patriotic move. He was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division and stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. According to myth, he got in trouble all the time for hiding out and playing guitar instead of answering to his superiors!
Both of Ciara's parents were in the military—her father served in the Army and her mother served in the Air Force. She, like many of the others on this list, moved around a lot, something the new mother sees reflected in her music. Army brat life is tough, but it makes you a flexible, well-rounded person.
Unlike everyone else on this list, Elvis Presley enlisted in the midst of fame: a move both political and patriotic. Signing up at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas, the King of Rock n' Roll eventually rose to the rank of Sergeant.
At age seven, Songz's mother, April Tucker, married an enlisted Army man, and the young singer spent seven years traveling to different parts of the country. Upon returning to his birthplace of Petersburg, Va. with his family, Songz actively began exploring music. "Those were the years I basically found Trey Songz," the now-30-year-old artist told the Progress-Index newspaper. "I didn't really get into singing until I came back."
Tony Bennett was drafted into the Army in November 1944, at the tail end of World War ll. He went to France and later Germany, joining the frontlines in what he would later famously describe as a "front-row seat in hell."
The "1 Thing" singer's father was a chief warrant officer, which meant she and her family moved around a lot when she was a kid. Amerie lived in Alaska, Texas, Virgina, Germany and even South Korea, which was likely very comfortable, as the R&B star's mother is Korean!
Later, when she enrolled in Georgetown University, she joined a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program, but quit in her sophomore year.
Mr. Boombastic moved from Jamaica to the United States at age 18, and began pursuing a music career with little success. When he couldn't find work, he joined the Marines in 1988 and found himself fighting in the Gulf War. The experience inspired him to focus strictly on music and what followed has been a long-lasting career that recently reignited with his new single, "I Need Your Love."
Right after graduating high school, rapper/actor Ice-T joined the military, spending four years in the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division.
In addition to being an incredible musician, Kris Kristofferson was the epitome of a good soldier. He joined the Army and became a helicopter pilot, eventually reaching the status of captain. He completed ranger school and was stationed in West Germany as a member of the 8th Infantry Division in the '60s. To this day he's something of a military icon!
