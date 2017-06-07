FUSE

25 Songs to Celebrate National Best Friends Day

There's nothing like having a buddy you can share everything with. Celebrate with our very friendly playlist and with classic episodes of everyone's favorite '90s friends in 'Malcolm & Eddie,' 'Everybody Hates Chris,' 'Sister Sister,' and 'Moesha' starting Thursday morning, 11/10c on Fuse.

Happy National Best Friends Day!

Whoever said love makes the world go round clearly meant platonic love. The greatest feeling in the world is having a close friend, someone who adores you and your quirks. While romantic ballads are timeless, music really hits its stride when talking about those who truly know your intimate secrets.

In celebration of National Best Friends Day, we've created a playlist of some of our favorite songs about that special someone. Celebrate with our very friendly playlist and by tuning into Fuse for classic episodes of everyone's favorite '90s friends in Malcolm & Eddie, Everybody Hates Chris, Sister Sister, and Moesha starting Thursday morning, 11/10c. Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan, "There for You"

The international superstars came together for an anthem about friendship being a two-way street. Troye even shared that he dedicates the song to his followers saying, "You guys have been there, every step of the way."

Mariah Carey, "Anytime You Need a Friend"

Really want to make your bud feel special on National Best Friends Day? Just hire a gospel choir to sing their praises. Or if that's a little too involved, just blast them this Mariah staple and they'll get the message loud and clear.

Kanye West feat. Big Sean & Jay Z, "Clique"

The power of bro-love, as told by 'YeHov, and Sean Don. Classic.

Major Lazer, Justin Bieber & MØ, "Cold Water"

A comforting dance tune about telling your friend you'll do anything to help them get through a tough time to be their "lifeline tonight." 

Demi Lovato, "Gift of a Friend"

Demi Lovato is as dynamic as a pop star as they come. Back in the day, before her now famous rendition of "Let It Go," the Disney princess was belting out jams about friendship.

Weezer, "My Best Friend"

There are a few reoccurring themes in power pop-rock (and pop-punk as a whole, for that matter). Aside from pizza and lusting after women who have zero interest in you, expressing your love for your close buds is definitely up there. Weezer know this better than anyone.

Dionne Warwick, Elton John, Gladys Knight & Stevie Wonder "That's What Friends Are For"

They might be the most unexpected group of friends you'd ever see hanging at a diner, but Elton JohnStevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight all singing "That's What Friends Are For" proves that buddies come in all colors, shapes, sizes and vocal stylings.

Hannah Montana, "True Friend"

Remember tween MileyHannah Montana and the badass princess Cyrus still have a few things in common, namely, a deep admiration for that special someone...and we're not talking about dudes!

Jason Mraz, "Song For a Friend"

Jason Mraz's slightly haunting tune shares the wise advice the singer-songwriter received from a close confidant: 

"He's the reason that I'm laughing
Even if there's no one else
He said, 'You've got to love yourself'"

Brandy, "Best Friend"

Let Brandy help you take the silky smooth approach to let your best friend know how much you love him or her.

Queen, "You're My Best Friend"

"Ooh, you make me live." Sure it sounds dramatic, but this is a classic and a must-have for any best friend playlist.

Randy Newman, "You've Got a Friend in Me"

Made famous and immortal by the Toy Story series, Randy Newman made his way into the friendship song canon with "You've Got a Friend in Me."

The Rembrandts, "I'll Be There for You"

With the very real exception of the Randy Newman Toy Story track from earlier, the Friends theme song might be the most iconic buddy tune of the last few decades. 

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "My Friends"

The Red Hot Chili Peppers know how to write a rocking slow jam. How about this one about good friends and good vibes?

Eels, "Daisies of the Galaxy"

The title track of the Eels lovely, life-affirming third album, this one's all about cheering up a blue buddy with an old-fashioned trip to the movies. Doesn't even matter what's playing. And by the way, here are some daisies E picked for you, old sport.

The White Stripes, "We're Going to Be Friends"

Never mind Meg and Jack White's tumultuous real-life relationship; this is an adorable ode to friends told from the perspective of a school kid. Takes you back, right? Play this for some of your oldest and bestest friends.

Vitamin C, "Graduation (Friends Forever)"

If you're of a certain age, Vitamin C's 2000 hit "Graduation (Friends Forever)" was the song to leave high school/middle school/college/whatever to/with. It was unavoidable. It's sappy as hell, and we bet you still remember the chorus. 

Of Montreal, "Tim I Wish You Were Born a Girl"

Georgia rock outfit Of Montreal offer a quirky ode to a dude's friend—whom he loves so much, he wishes that he was a she so he could date her. It's a special kind of bromance tune.

Millencolin, "Friends 'Til the End"

The perfect song to share with that bud who loves video games, California, and shit-talking people from high school just as much as you do.

50 Cent, "Best Friend"

Use this tune cautiously: 50 Cent and Olivia rap and sing about wanting to be someone's best friend so they can eventually be a couple. So, if you're looking to take your relationship with your biffer to the next level, push play here. But be careful: Don't ruin a great friendship if you're not sure how they'll respond!

Majical Cloudz, "What That Was"

We first fell hard for Majical Cloudz with their debut full-length, Impersonator. After doing some digging we came across "What That Was" from an earlier release, a heartbreaking-yet-somehow-heartwarming jam documenting a long-lasting friendship, the kind that almost surprises you.

Tim McGraw, "Live Like You Were Dying"

Leave it to a country heartthrob to write the song about friendship most likely to make you cry on this bad boy!

Andrew Gold, "Thank You for Being a Friend"

Originally sung by singer-songwriter Andrew Gold in 1978, Cynthia Fee re-recorded this hit to be the theme song to beloved sitcom Golden Girls, who's overarching theme was about the power and importance of friendship. Play this for your friend and the awwws will come automatically.

Natalie Merchant, "Kind & Generous"

A '90s radio staple that details what we all want from our closest buddies: just to be "Kind and Generous," of course. If you want to get mushy, play this song next time he lets you have the last egg roll when you order Chinese food.

Eric Clapton, "When You Got a Good Friend"

Guitar maestro Eric Clapton has a heart of gold, and he has his friends to thank for that one. Learn all about it with "When You Got a Good Friend."

