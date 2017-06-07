25 Songs to Celebrate National Best Friends Day

Photo of the day

June 5: Broadway Boy!

Guess who finally made it to Broadway! Lead singer Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco made his Broadway debut as Charlie Price on the Tony Award winning musical ‘Kinky Boots.’ Building up to his first performance we’ve seen teaser after teaser, but it was all worth it because it looks like it does not disappoint! On the first night of his show, Urie tweeted thanks and showed love to his new ‘Kinky Boots’ family. The singer is expected to star in the show from May 26th to August 6th.