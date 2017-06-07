25 Songs to Celebrate National Best Friends Day

Happy National Best Friends Day!
Whoever said love makes the world go round clearly meant platonic love. The greatest feeling in the world is having a close friend, someone who adores you and your quirks. While romantic ballads are timeless, music really hits its stride when talking about those who truly know your intimate secrets.
In celebration of National Best Friends Day, we've created a playlist of some of our favorite songs about that special someone. Celebrate with our very friendly playlist and by tuning into Fuse for classic episodes of everyone's favorite '90s friends in Malcolm & Eddie, Everybody Hates Chris, Sister Sister, and Moesha starting Thursday morning, 11/10c. Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.
