The 19 Wildest Onstage Fan Attacks Caught on Camera

August 10: Billie Joe Wins Today's #TBT

Billie Joe Armstrong posted this #TBT photo of his five-year-old self in a recording studio, sharing that he and his Green Day band mates would later hit the same studio 16 years later to record their classic album Dookie. Everyone else should just plan their #FBF now because #TBT was just won by Billie Joe.