FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

List

11 Seriously Stellar Selena Gomez Songs

Be sure not to be miss these tracks in Gomez's growing list of pop gems. And make sure you tune in to '#HBD Selena Gomez' Saturday, July 22@9AM on Fuse

1 / 11

"Bang Bang Bang"

While promoting her new album Revival, Selena Gomez admitted that she "wouldn't be the greatest singer in the world," but added she has honed in on her ability to "translate emotion and heart." It's that latter point that has made Gomez's tunes increasingly satisfying for pop fans and has brought some seriously great records to radio over the past half-decade. From her early work with Selena Gomez & The Scene to her latest solo ventures, here are 10 seriously spectacular cuts.

Tune in to #HBD Selena Gomez for more with the "Bad Liar" singer on Saturday, July 22@9AM on Fuse. Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

"Bang Bang Bang" is a slick, synthy cut from the 2011 album When the Sun Goes Down by Selena Gomez & The Scene — the starlet's initial band — that was one of the earliest indications of Selena finding her sweet spot of subdued vocals over frenetic production, best heard on the super-smooth choruses.

1 / 11
2 / 11

"Come & Get It"

You might still be sick of "Come & Get It" after pop radio become obsessed with it during the summer of 2013, but the lead single from Gomez's Stars Dance album — her first without The Scene — is undeniably well-made, as it melding Indian- and Bollywood-music elements (tabla drums FTW) into the pop world.

2 / 11
3 / 11

"Body Heat"

Selena has been vocal about her Hispanic heritage, and incorporates a little Latin flavor into this standout track off Revival. Spanish guitars and blaring horns back Gomez's mix of party shouts and sultry come-hithers.

Ahead of the new LP's release, Selena said Revival was largely inspired by Christina Aguilera's coming-of-age album Stripped, which also touched on her Latin roots via fan favorites like "Infatuation" and the all-Spanish "Premier Amor Interlude."

3 / 11
4 / 11

"Me & The Rhythm"

While Revival may be influenced by Stripped, "Me & The Rhythm" reminds us of another Xtina album; with its feel-good synth production, lively guitar and beachy feel, fans have likened it to Aguilera's "Monday Morning," off 2010's Bionic. Both should have gotten the chance to shine as singles (though, there's still time for "Rhythm").

4 / 11
5 / 11

"Undercover"

"Undercover" opens like your typical night-club banger, but sets itself apart for the woozy breakdown that chops and transforms Gomez's voice to give the dance section an additional dizzying effect.

5 / 11
6 / 11

"A Year Without Rain"

You may or may not have heard the title track from Selena Gomez & The Scene's sophomore album — it slipped into the Top 40 in 2010, peaking at No. 35 on the Hot 100 — but the lush single is an undeniable standout. A warm, synth-pop production backs Gomez as she emotes how a "day without you is like a year without rain."

6 / 11
7 / 11

"Tell Me Something I Don't Know"

"Tell Me Something I Don't Know" was Selena's first official music release, and the lead single off her ABC Family movie Another Cinderella Story. Despite the somewhat-corny rock-pop production, Gomez's raspy delivery indicated a girl who could own any type of pop track — even at the tender age of 16. 

7 / 11
8 / 11

"Hands to Myself"

What starts as a simple drum'n'bass cut evolves into a tribal-inspired pop track with unforgiving synthesizers backing Gomez's understated coos. At this point in her career, Selena knows that less is more, and is doing so much with so little here.

8 / 11
9 / 11

"Write Your Name"

A soft, slightly melancholy dance jam, "Write Your Name" blends Selena's affinity for soft coos and emotional belting. That combination is best heard within the verses here, where she sweetly tells a lover to "Take my arm, take my hand" before more aggressively demanding, "Leave your mark, like a man."

9 / 11
10 / 11

"The Heart Wants What It Wants"

Sonically, "The Heart Wants What It Wants" is notable for its Lorde-esque, minimal electro-pop beat, complete with finger snaps, ominous synths and haunting groans. But the lead single off her greatest hits set For You stands out for the first time it truly felt like we were getting to know Gomez which includes her heartbreaking attraction to bad boys.

10 / 11
11 / 11

"Bad Liar"

With its unexpectedly brilliant Talking Heads sample, "Bad Liar" felt like a culmination of Selena's penchant for sing-talking and it got everyone from fans to Pitchfork excited.

Tune in to #HBD Selena Gomez for more with the "Bad Liar" singer on Saturday, July 22@9AM on Fuse. Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

11 / 11
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    July 12: Zayn and Gigi Do 'Vogue'

    Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have essentially defined themselves as 2017's "It" couple by sharing the latest cover of Vogue. Following in the footsteps of fellow celeb pairing Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the couple star in a pictorial that sees the supermodel playing with menswear-inspired fashion. Read the full

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Hot Song

    Hear Selena Gomez's Sensual 'Fetish' Song With Gucci Mane

    New Zealander singer Lorde (R) and US singer Taylor Swift pose as they arrive to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly What?

    Lorde Is Sorry For Comparing Taylor Swift to a Disease

    New Video

    Watch Selena Gomez Go Blonde In 'Bad Liar' Video

    New Music

    Hear Selena Gomez's Talking Heads-Sampling 'Bad Liar' Single

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Miley Cyrus and mother Tish Cyrus attend the Miley Cyrus "Bangerz" Record RelGallery

    Got It From My Mama: 46 Photos of Musicians With Their Moms

    News

    Selena Gomez Opens Up About Rehab & Quitting Her Tour

    Playlist

    The 15 Best Love Songs for a Perfect Valentine's Day

    Photo Feature

    Beyoncé, Adele & More: 33 Classiest GRAMMY Red Carpet Looks

    Load More