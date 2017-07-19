11 Seriously Stellar Selena Gomez Songs

Photo of the day

July 12: Zayn and Gigi Do 'Vogue'

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have essentially defined themselves as 2017's "It" couple by sharing the latest cover of Vogue. Following in the footsteps of fellow celeb pairing Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the couple star in a pictorial that sees the supermodel playing with menswear-inspired fashion. Read the full