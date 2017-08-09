The 5 Best Whitney Houston Live Performances

Following her iconic Super Bowl performance in 1991, Whitney Houston decided to put on a special concert to honor the troops fighting in the Gulf War, their families, and all members of the U.S. military. The concert took place on the Naval Air Station in Norfolk, Virginia. Welcome Home Heroes With Whitney Houston aired first as a major HBO special, and was later released on VHS (and much later on DVD). While the entire concert is amazing, you can tell from the crowd's rowdy, ecstatic reaction that this particular performance was a stand-out.
