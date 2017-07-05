SZA's anticipated sophomore album A was meant to drop sometime this year, but it seems like that won't be happening anymore. Last night, the singer said in a now-deleted tweet: “I actually quit. @iamstillpunch can release my album if he ever feels like it.”

She is referring to Top Dawg Entertainment co-president Terrence “Punch” Henderson, with whom the artist is butting heads over the pending and drawn out album release. Punch responded with a subtweet featuring an image of Heath Ledger as the Joker and a petty "Lol." caption.