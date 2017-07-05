SZA's anticipated sophomore album A was meant to drop sometime this year, but it seems like that won't be happening anymore. Last night, the singer said in a now-deleted tweet: “I actually quit. @iamstillpunch can release my album if he ever feels like it.”
She is referring to Top Dawg Entertainment co-president Terrence “Punch” Henderson, with whom the artist is butting heads over the pending and drawn out album release. Punch responded with a subtweet featuring an image of Heath Ledger as the Joker and a petty "Lol." caption.
Lol. pic.twitter.com/EgQa4647NY— Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 3, 2016
Punch also gave a brief but equally shady statement to Pitchfork, saying “Why so serious??” Whenever the album plans to drop, A will be the follow-up to 2014's Z. During the hold up, SZA has collaborated with Rihanna on ANTI and her TDE brothers Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q. She also shared "twoAM" back in May, her version of PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's "Come and See Me."
Earlier this year, TDE CEO Anthony Tiffith posted a release schedule that claimed SZA's album would arrive by the end of 2016. Let's hope the label sorts out this issue soon so fans can finally enjoy more new music from the singer.
