2 Chainz's anticipated new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music is just a few weeks away, and he continues to drop fiery collaborations to keep the hype going. His latest is "4 AM" that features the woozy late-night party king, Travis Scott . Stream it via Spotify below.

"Drop a pin, send a location / I'ma pull up in that bullet-coupe spaceship / Drop off a bag of some dangerous / I'ma hit you, 4 AM, see if you make it," La Flame warbles on the Auto-tuned chorus. 2 Chainz's flow is as smooth as always, rapping about Dr. Miami and repping ColleGrove over Murda's downcast production.

"4 AM" comes after January's "Good Drank" with Quavo and Gucci Mane, as well as the too-cool "It's A Vibe" featuring Jhené Aiko, Trey Songz and Ty Dolla Sign. 2 Chainz's Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, the follow-up to last March's ColleGrove, is set to be released on June 16. See the tracklist below:

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music

1. Saturday Night

2. Riverdale Rd

3. Good Drank (ft. Gucci Mane & Quavo)

4. 4 AM (ft. Travis Scott)

5. Door Swangin

6. Realize (ft. Nicki Minaj)

7. Poor Fool (ft. Swae Lee)

8. Big Amount (ft. Drake)

9. It’s a Vibe (ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jhené)

10. Rolls Royce Bitch

11. Sleep When U Die

12. Trap Check

13. Blue Cheese (ft. Migos)

14. OG Kush Diet

15. Bailan (ft. Pharrell)

16. Burglar Bars (ft. Monica)