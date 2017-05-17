Bob Carter, the son of Nick and Aaron Carter, has passed away, PEOPLE confirmed. The family's patriarch died at the age of 65 in Florida last night (May 16) and as of now the cause is unknown.
His sons took to social media to express both their heartache for their huge loss as well as to show love for their dad. “I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night…,” Nick tweeted this afternoon. “While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time.”
Aaron also shared his grievances on both Twitter and Instagram, posting adoring photos in memory of his father. "My heart is Completly shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You," the singer tweeted along with the last picture he took with Bob. Unfortunately this is the second loss for the Carter family. Nick and Aaron’s sister Leslie passed away in 2012 at age 25 of a drug overdose.
Bob Carter was seen on family’s E! 2006 reality show House of Carters. He is survived by Nick, Aaron, daughter Angel and wife Jane. See the heartfelt tributes below:
I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night...— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2017
While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time.— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2017
My heart is Completly shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad 😭 pic.twitter.com/Lp5AsXML1T— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) May 17, 2017
I'm gonna miss you forever poppa smurf you were the coolest man ever. And super good looking pops! I'm really messed up right now 😪 pic.twitter.com/XqhOyQM0Ld— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) May 17, 2017
