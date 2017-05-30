The show is already confirmed to feature Jagged Little Pill hits “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know,” and “Hand in My Pocket." Other songs from Morissette's lengthy discography will also be tied in. The story follows “a modern and multi-generational family and their complex dynamics, touching on issues of gender identity and race.” Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno) wrote the book, with Tony-winning director Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin) also involved. Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (American Idiot) is behind the orchestrations and arrangements.

Alanis Morissette's iconic Jagged Little Pill album is now getting the Broadway treatment! The musical adaptation of the singer's 1995 international debut will premiere May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“I am so excited to tell a modern story through these iconic songs. Alanis’s music is full of powerful narratives that lend themselves organically to this process," Cody shared in a statement. Morissette also commented:

“This team that has come together for this Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theater dream come true. The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent. Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul’s marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom, and complexity.”

The singer first announced her plans for Jagged Little Pill to turn into a musical back in 2013. The album is one of her most well-known and legendary works, earning her four Grammys including Album of the Year. Next, watch Alanis play an ice queen in her collaboration with SoulEye, "Snow Angel" below: