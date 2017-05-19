All Time Low are here to bring some fun vibes to your Friday with their new single, "Nice2KnoU." The guys released its accompanying video that is a mix of black and white stop-motion and a full-on jam session.

Watch above as the band journey to various concert venues they've played to drop off dozens of red roses. How adorable! All Time Low posted a heartfelt Facebook message along with the new video:

"This one’s for the dance halls, the dive bars and the 100 kids we used to play for at the Ottobar every other weekend. It’s a tribute to our roots and the history of a band that comes up in a small-town with a die-hard group of friends who all want something greater. It’s an ode to the late nights, filling up the van with half a tank of gas so we could leave for the next show before someone got jumped in the wrong part of town– Getting into Tampa at 3am and crashing on someone’s floor, saying thanks with a 30 of Coors Light and never seeing that face again. This is a dedication to all the places we’ve been that made us who we are today, the sea of sweaty hands that raised us up in low-lit clubs across America on our first tours, and all the people we owe these stories to; Nice to know you, see you ‘round."