Yes, it's still real, American Idol is still coming back despite having ended its 15-season run with much fanfare just one year ago. And Simon Cowell , creator of the franchise and judge for the first nine seasons, will not be coming to ABC for the reboot. “I was asked to do it, and the answer is no," the 57-year-old acerbic Brit tells Extra . “I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy, Ryan and Paula . You can’t recreate that.”

Two days ago, Idol Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson was rumored to be a judge on the show's new incarnation. Yesterday that hope was dashed, as the "Since U Been Gone" singer signed on as a coach for NBC's 14th season of The Voice. Clarkson, who is "so excited," said in a statement that after years of talks, the timing is finally right:

“I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I’m comin’ to win!!”

