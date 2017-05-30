The '90s revival trend remains strong this year and you just have to get used to the endless announcements because they're never going to die. But this one is actually exciting! Animaniacs is being rebooted for television, according to IndieWire.

The classic Warner Bros. Animation cartoon was first developed in 1993 by Steven Spielberg following the success of Tiny Toon Adventures. It ran on Fox Kids from 1993-1995 before heading to The WB from 1995-1998, and ran for five seasons. Spielberg is said to also be a part of the new version of Animaniacs, which is currently in early development.