The '90s revival trend remains strong this year and you just have to get used to the endless announcements because they're never going to die. But this one is actually exciting! Animaniacs is being rebooted for television, according to IndieWire.
The classic Warner Bros. Animation cartoon was first developed in 1993 by Steven Spielberg following the success of Tiny Toon Adventures. It ran on Fox Kids from 1993-1995 before heading to The WB from 1995-1998, and ran for five seasons. Spielberg is said to also be a part of the new version of Animaniacs, which is currently in early development.
The comedy follows the adventures of the silly Warner siblings Yakko, Wakko and Dot who were trapped in the Warner Bros. lot's water tower since the 1930s until they finally escaped. Animaniacs also gave way to the Pinky and the Brain spinoff in 1995. Back in April, it was announced that voice actors Rob Paulsen (Yakko), Jess Harnell (Wakko) and Tress MacNeille (Dot) will perform classic tunes for a reunion tour.
While we wait for the premiere date of the Animaniacs revival, keep the nostalgia vibes flowing with the latest episode of Fuse's Besterday podcast below:
