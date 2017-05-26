Getty Images

The elder statesmen of metal enjoy Lady Gaga. Following Metallica and Mother Monster's Germanottallica fusion at the GRAMMYs, the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct dudes called her the "quintessential perfect fifth member of this band." Now fellow Big Four thrash act Anthrax wants to surf the same pop-meets-metal wave. "I don't know what their plans are—if Metallica has more plans with Lady Gaga or if she has plans with Metallica—but we would certainly love to write a song together, or a whole album," Scott Ian told France's Duke TV, dead serious. "Let us be your backing band, Lady Gaga. We could make beautiful music together." (He allowed a little laugh there.)

Ian went on (see the clip below; Gaga talk starts at 3:35): "I've said since the beginning, since the first time I ever heard her voice, I always thought, 'Wow, I would really love to hear her sing on a rock record, metal record, whatever.' And then our drummer, Charlie [Benante], ended up meeting her at a show and they became friends. And she knows all about Anthrax and Metallica and all these bands, whoever, name the band. She's a metalhead. So that made it even cooler. The fact that, all right, she knows that world, she understands that world, and she can sing the shit out of this kind of music."