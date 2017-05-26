The elder statesmen of metal enjoy Lady Gaga. Following Metallica and Mother Monster's Germanottallica fusion at the GRAMMYs, the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct dudes called her the "quintessential perfect fifth member of this band." Now fellow Big Four thrash act Anthrax wants to surf the same pop-meets-metal wave.
"I don't know what their plans are—if Metallica has more plans with Lady Gaga or if she has plans with Metallica—but we would certainly love to write a song together, or a whole album," Scott Ian told France's Duke TV, dead serious. "Let us be your backing band, Lady Gaga. We could make beautiful music together." (He allowed a little laugh there.)
Ian went on (see the clip below; Gaga talk starts at 3:35):
"I've said since the beginning, since the first time I ever heard her voice, I always thought, 'Wow, I would really love to hear her sing on a rock record, metal record, whatever.' And then our drummer, Charlie [Benante], ended up meeting her at a show and they became friends. And she knows all about Anthrax and Metallica and all these bands, whoever, name the band. She's a metalhead. So that made it even cooler. The fact that, all right, she knows that world, she understands that world, and she can sing the shit out of this kind of music."
Immediately following the GRAMMYs, drummer Lars Ulrich told Rolling Stone they were "just getting started" with Gaga, who "just has the spirit of hard rock and metal flowing through her veins." Evidently she gave the 36-years-running band "about as organic and authentic" a collaboration as they'd ever done."
Even the pre-Big Four generation feels Gaga's vibe, with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford also having declared her a metalhead and saying "if there's a chance to do a track or something, I would love it."
Watch an early 2016 Scott Ian tell Fuse why he was certain being president was "the last thing" Donald Trump really wanted:
User Comments