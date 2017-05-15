It was already evident that Ludi Lin was going to be a rising force in Hollywood thanks to his role as the Black Ranger in March's Power Rangers, and now the Chinese-Canadian actor just scored another major gig. He will now star in DC's upcoming Aquaman movie, Deadline reports.

Lin is set to portray Murk, known in the DCEU as the leader of the Men-of-War—a.k.a. the front-line army of Atlantis—who is also Aquaman's (played by Jason Momoa) close ally. Along with Lin and Momoa, Amber Heard, Wilem Dafoe, Yahya Adbul-Mateen II (The Get Down), Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman will star in DC's latest film.