"It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news, that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there'll be so many children at this concert tonight," said Corden, who was raised in Hazlemere, Buckinghamshire. As of Tuesday morning, the death toll is 22, with 59 others suffering injuries. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the man who detonated an improvised explosive at one of the Manchester Arena's exits as fans were leaving Grande's concert.

James Corden got word of the unthinkably tragic suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England before the Late Late Show finished taping on Monday; his response is above.

Corden spoke to Manchester's many calling cards and achievements, upholding the city's character and vitality, before concluding:

"But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. And I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening.

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight. All of the staff at the MEN Arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency teams, Ariana and her team and all of the families affected by tonight. We'll all go to bed holding out little ones even tighter this evening."

British Prime Minister Theresa May called the attack "among the worst terrorist incidents we have ever experienced in the United Kingdom."

