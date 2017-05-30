Ariana Grande's mom Joan Grande penned a heartfelt message following the Manchester tragedies on May 22. A week has passed since the terrorist attack left 22 people dead and more than 60 others injured. Joan looked back on the incident on Memorial Day, saying she has been “in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow."

She continued,

"I join my daughter in extending my help and services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester! My heart goes out to all the victims: Those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering and all survivors of that night, along with the families and friends whose grief knows no bounds. I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives! Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester. I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world! #MemorialDay.”