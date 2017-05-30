Ariana Grande and a slew of superstars are playing a benefit concert less than two weeks after 22 people were killed by a suicide terrorist attack outside her Manchester Arena concert.

The One Love Manchester tribute show will bring together Grande alongside Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Pharrell, One Direction's Niall Horan and veteran British boy and Take That on Sunday, June 4. The concert will take place at Manchester's Old Trafford cricket grounds, which has a capacity of 50,000, and will be broadcast on BBC TV and radio.

All proceeds will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund to help the victims and families of the attacks. Meanwhile, Grande is offering free tickets for anyone at the May 22nd show at Manchester Arena.