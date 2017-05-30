Ariana Grande and a slew of superstars are playing a benefit concert less than two weeks after 22 people were killed by a suicide terrorist attack outside her Manchester Arena concert.
The One Love Manchester tribute show will bring together Grande alongside Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Pharrell, One Direction's Niall Horan and veteran British boy and Take That on Sunday, June 4. The concert will take place at Manchester's Old Trafford cricket grounds, which has a capacity of 50,000, and will be broadcast on BBC TV and radio.
All proceeds will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund to help the victims and families of the attacks. Meanwhile, Grande is offering free tickets for anyone at the May 22nd show at Manchester Arena.
Grande recently suspended her Dangerous Woman Tour through June 5, but pledged that she'd return to "the incredibly brave city of Manchester" for a benefit concert and that she would continue her tour, calling it "a safe space for my fans," in a statement.
The BBC reports currently 50 people injured in the attack are still being treated in hospital including 17 in critical care. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 local time on Thursday, June 1.
User Comments