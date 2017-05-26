Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Ariana Grande has issued an extended personal statement following Monday night's fatal attack on fans exiting a Manchester, England concert; 22 were killed and 59 were injured in the suicide bombing. "They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life," she wrote to her 186 million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Grande also announced she will return to "the incredibly brave city of Manchester" to perform a benefit concert "in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families."

Ariana's statement is as complex as the situation, with deep sadness expressed alongside great resolve to move forward fearlessly. "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better," the 23-year-old told the victims. "However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way."

A bit more: "The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday. ... From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves. To meet their friends they’ve made online. To express themselves. This will not change that."

Grande also tweeted a JustGiving fundraiser link; nearly $2.2 million in relief has been raised so far, with more than 48,360 donors contributing: