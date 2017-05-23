Ariana Grande has suspended her Dangerous Woman Tour after a terrorist attack took place outside her concert in Manchester, England on Monday, according to CNN.

The singer's international trek in support of her most recent album was set to tour Europe throughout mid-June with a South American leg scheduled to begin on June 29 in Brazil. It has yet to be seen if or when the dates will be made up. Us Weekly reports that Grande flew to her family home in Florida following the incident that CNN says has left her unharmed.