from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
Ariana Grande has commented on the tragic attack that followed her concert at England's Manchester Arena. "Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words," the singer tweeted last night (May 22).
According to the Manchester police, the death toll has risen to 22 fatalities with 59 others injured. ISIS has also claimed responsibility for the horrific explosions, but as of now there is no evidence. Authorities also gave an update about the suicide bomber, who died when he "detonated an improvised explosive device near one of the venue's exits at 10:33 p.m. local time (5:33 p.m. ET)."
Grande's team also shared an official statement regarding the explosions, saying:
"Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."
Other celebrities like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Katy Perry and Lorde have expressed their prayers, thoughts and concerns over the tragedy.
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari— Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017
My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017
My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester.— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017
#Manchester has always been so close to my heart! These are innocent vulnerable kids, this could've been any of us! I'm devastated!— Rihanna (@rihanna) May 23, 2017
#LoveTrumpsHate @Truman_Black emotional speech for the loved ones of Manchester @the1975 #The1975Detroit pic.twitter.com/IXiaVO9JL3— K a y l e e (@ka_brooks14) May 23, 2017
Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017
Sending love to everyone involved. H
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017
So heartbroken hearing about Manchester. Such a senseless and ruthless act in a place supposed to be filled with such joy and love.— troye sivan (@troyesivan) May 23, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking— P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017
