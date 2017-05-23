Ariana Grande has commented on the tragic attack that followed her concert at England's Manchester Arena. "Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words," the singer tweeted last night (May 22).

According to the Manchester police, the death toll has risen to 22 fatalities with 59 others injured. ISIS has also claimed responsibility for the horrific explosions, but as of now there is no evidence. Authorities also gave an update about the suicide bomber, who died when he "detonated an improvised explosive device near one of the venue's exits at 10:33 p.m. local time (5:33 p.m. ET)."

Grande's team also shared an official statement regarding the explosions, saying:

"Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Other celebrities like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Katy Perry and Lorde have expressed their prayers, thoughts and concerns over the tragedy.

