Ariana Grande has commented on the tragic attack that followed her concert at England's Manchester Arena. "Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words," the singer tweeted last night (May 22).

According to the Manchester police, the death toll has risen to 22 fatalities with 59 others injured. ISIS has also claimed responsibility for the horrific explosions, but as of now there is no evidence. Authorities also gave an update about the suicide bomber, who died when he "detonated an improvised explosive device near one of the venue's exits at 10:33 p.m. local time (5:33 p.m. ET)."