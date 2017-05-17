Mike Yarish/Netflix

Arrested Development, a pioneer in "you asked for it, so here it is" TV revivals, is coming back again. Netflix announced on Wednesday that after reviving the formative comedy with a fourth season back in 2013—marking their first original comedy venture—they're officially doing Season 5. The full cast of Arrested Development regulars—Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Alia Shawkat, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera, David Cross—will all be back. It's no small feat, considering how tricky it was to wrangle the army of sought-after actors last time, and many of them have only gotten bigger and busier since. (Arnett has two shows on Netflix alone.) Hopefully this time they're all on set together more often and we don't have so much of the fragmented, individual storylines this conundrum led to in Season 4.

Creator Mitch Hurwitz had this to say in a Trump-baiting statement: “In talks with Netflix we all felt that that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business—and their desperate abuses of power—are really underrepresented on TV these days. I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany?—back to the glorious stream of life.” "Warming up my uncredited narrator vocal chords," Ron Howard added. Arrested Development ran for three seasons on Fox from 2003 to 2006, became the main thing every person involved would be asked about for years to follow, and finally dropped all of Season 4 at once in May 2013.