The reign of Frank Ocean 's Blonded Radio continues, with the wee hours of Monday giving us Episode 6. Usual hosts Vegyn and Roof Access welcomed Ocean aboard this time (not always a given on celeb Beats 1 shows). The big win for hip-hop heads was a new A$AP Rocky song at the end, "RAF," featuring Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert and—oui—the collab-happy Frank Ocean:

Other Blonded Radio Episode 6 wowww moments:

–Outkast's "Ms. Jackson" followed by Erykah Badu and Three Stacks duetting in 2015 on "Hello"

–Rocky's "LPFJ2"; Miley Cyrus' "Rooting for My Baby"; Frank's "Nikes" (duh); Frank's "At Your Best (You Are Love)" cover (😍 ); Tupac's "Dear Mama"

–The Beatles' "Rocky Raccoon" (🙀 ) and "Here, There and Everywhere" into the Blonde track that samples it, "White Ferrari"

–"I want to thank the Beatles for single-handedly getting me out of writer's block."

