A$AP Rocky is the latest artist to get hit with a big-money robbery. TMZ reports that around 11:30 on Tuesday night, three men knocked on the door of the 28-year-old's L.A. home. "When a woman answered, they pulled a gun and forced their way into the house," the site writes, adding that the woman was a relative of Rocky's and that the Harlem rapper wasn't home.

The losses totaled $1.5 million in jewel and other belongings. "They also took a safe, but left it on the sidewalk for some reason before bolting in their getaway vehicle."