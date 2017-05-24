Ashley Tisdeale reunited with her on-screen twin brother Lucas Grabeel for a super nostalgic performance of "What I've Been Looking For," originally performed by their characters Sharpay and Ryan Evans in 2006's High School Musical. The piano-led, harmony-heavy rendition is a bit different than the uptempo fans may remember from the sensational Disney Channel movie, but you'll still find yourself humming along to that familiar melody.

Before the performance, the actor-singers reminisced on their time on HSM revealing that they didn't get along very well ("We hated each other!" Tisdale shared before Grabeel added, "We didn't get off on the best foot"), but are now close ("After we wrapped, though, I've always had a love for you. You're literally like my twin brother," Tisdale shared).

Watch the full interview and performance above. Keep the nostalgia feels going with the latest episode of Fuse's throwback podcast Besterday below: