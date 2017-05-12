Avi Kaplan, one of the members of Pentatonix, has announced he is officially leaving the group. In an emotional Facebook video, the singer tearfully explains why he made the big decision.

While sitting down with fellow members Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado and Kevin Olusola, Kaplan begins explaining that he's been struggling with the thought and that it's been one of the toughest decisions he's made in his life:

"I believe one of the big reasons why we have been so successful and accomplished all that we have is because of the unbelievably fast pace that we keep. Throughout my career with Pentatonix, this pace has always been a struggle for me. It’s been extremely hard for me not to see my family and friends when I need them or when they need me. It’s been really hard to not be able to escape into nature when I’m feeling overwhelmed or when I just need some time to myself."