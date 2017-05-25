Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Fuse is celebrating Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future Asian and Pacific History before our eyes. Today we are honoring Aziz Ansari, who is putting his own twist on the classic New York City humor that Woody Allen perfected in the '70s/'80s—but he's doing it the right way. Prior to his current success with Master of None (whose second season is incredible), Ansari first got on Hollywood's radar with stand-up comedy tours and playing the sarcastic as hell Tom Haverford in NBC's Parks and Recreation from 2009-2015. The actor later went on to star in Bob's Burgers, Get Him to the Greek, Ice Age: Continental Drift and This Is the End. Yet it was his collaboration with Netflix for Master of None that Ansari truly began to shine as not only a star on screen, but also as a director, writer and executive producer.

Master of None is nothing short of sheer brilliance, where Ansari creates a world filled with classic tropes of romantic comedy that is easily digestible by millennials. The series first premiered on Netflix on Nov. 6, 2015 and recently released its Season 2 on May 12. Ansari has since picked up a handful of awards for his work on the show, including a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Series, an American Film Institute Award for Top 10 TV Programs of the Year and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmys. What makes the show so infectious is how both Ansari and co-creator Alan Yang tackle the many awkward, intense and often complicated of love for the twenty-something generation. Along with plot lines cemented in relationships, Master of None also weighs heavily on smart humor, nods to pop culture (Clash of the Cupcakes in Season 2 is totally inspired by Food Network), LGBTQ awareness that is more pure than try-hard and family ideals. While Ansari is the main star of the show as Dev Shah, it's actually the relationship he has with real-life parents Shoukath and Fatima who are the ultimate scene stealers. The two try to uphold their Muslim values they learned from growing up in India with their son, and the dynamics of traditional ideologies mixed with Shah's modern mindset is so enjoyable.