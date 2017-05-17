CBS has revealed the first look at The Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon, and it is so adorable! Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage will play the nine-year-old titular character who looks quite dapper (and appropriately nerdy) in his plaid shirt, loafers and briefcase.

“We think this is the best thing we’ve had behind Big Bang since we moved it here,” CBS scheduling chief Kelly Kahl said about the series' spinoff that will air right after The Big Bang Theory on Thursday nights. According to EW, the network has struggled to fill that specific slot for a long time.