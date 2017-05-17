CBS has revealed the first look at The Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon, and it is so adorable! Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage will play the nine-year-old titular character who looks quite dapper (and appropriately nerdy) in his plaid shirt, loafers and briefcase.
“We think this is the best thing we’ve had behind Big Bang since we moved it here,” CBS scheduling chief Kelly Kahl said about the series' spinoff that will air right after The Big Bang Theory on Thursday nights. According to EW, the network has struggled to fill that specific slot for a long time.
CBS describes Young Sheldon as "being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king." Its themes are more reminiscent of Wonder Years compared to the original series. The prequel will have a special TV preview on Sept. 25, with the official premiere scheduled for Nov. 2 at 8:30 ET.
The prequel was first announced last November. Jim Parsons (who plays the adult Sheldon Cooper) is reportedly executive producing the spinoff alongside Chuck Lorre and Big Bang showrunner Steve Molaro. Check out more photos of little Sheldon below:
Next, time travel back to 2007 and watch Kaley Cuoco discuss Big Bang and her co-star/future boyfriend Johnny Galecki on former Fuse show The Sauce:
