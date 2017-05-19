Big Sean shows off his swagger in the new video for "Sacrifices," one of the highlights from his fourth album I Decided. Directed by Kid Studio, the rapper cruises through the city streets on motorcycles in what appears to be either Tokyo or Los Angeles.

“Mr. Anderson in The Matrix” is soon joined by Migos in an empty warehouse before he hits the streets again on full throttle. But right when Sean Don is finished reflecting on all the sacrifices he and his family made throughout the years, his ride is cut short when he crashes into another car. "Sacrifices" follows singles like "Bounce Back," "Moves" and "Jump Out the Window."