The 2017 Billboard Music Awards were broadcast on Sunday night, and Drake broke the all-time record for most wins in a night. His 13 awards included Top Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top R&B Song and Top Rap Album. Adele previously had the most victories in a night with her 12 wins in 2012. You know Drizzy's psyched about this feat, too, having told W in 2015:
"I’m always thinking, How do I top what I’ve done? How do I make this thing stronger? I ask myself, 'Why does Adele’s album go diamond, and how do I do that? How do I create art that makes minds stretch further?'"
After Drizzy were Beyoncé and Twenty One Pilots with five trophies apiece. Get the complete list of this year's Billboard Music Award winners below (and dig deeper with the full noms x winners list here):
Top Artist: Drake
Top New Artist: Zayn
Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Twenty One Pilots
Top Hot 100 Song: The Chainsmokers: "Closer (ft. Halsey)”
Top Billboard 200 Album: Drake: Views
Top Female Artist: Beyoncé
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Social Artist: BTS
Top Duo/Group: Twenty One Pilots
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake
Top Hot 100 Artist: Drake
Top Song Sales Artist: Drake
Top Radio Songs Artist: Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake
Top Touring Artist: Beyoncé
Top R&B Artist: Beyoncé
Top R&B Tour: Beyoncé
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Tour: Drake
Top Country Artist: Blake Shelton
Top Country Song: Florida Georgia Line: “H.O.L.Y.”
Top Country Tour: Kenny Chesney
Top Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour: Coldplay
Top Latin Artist: Juan Gabriel
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist: Kirk Franklin
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album: Hamilton: An American Musical
Top R&B Album: Beyoncé: Lemonade
Top Rap Album: Drake: Views
Top Country Album: Chris Stapleton: Traveller
Top Rock Album: Metallica: Hardwired…To Self Destruct
Top Latin Album: Juan Gabriel: Los Duo 2
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lindsey Stirling: Brave Enough
Top Christian Album: Lauren Daigle: How Can It Be
Top Gospel Album: Tamela Mann: One Way
Top Selling Song: Justin Timberlake: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Top Radio Song: Justin Timberlake: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Top Streaming Song (Audio): Drake: “One Dance (ft. WizKid & Kyla)”
Top Streaming Song (Video): Desiigner: "Panda"
Top Collaboration: The Chainsmokers: “Closer (ft. Halsey)”
Top R&B Song: Drake: “One Dance (ft. WizKid & Kyla)”
Top R&B Collaboration: Drake: “One Dance (ft. WizKid & Kyla)”
Top Rap Song: Desiigner: “Panda”
Top Rap Collaboration: Rae Sremmurd: “Black Beatles (ft. Gucci Mane)”
Top Country Collaboration: Kenny Chesney: “Setting The World On Fire (ft. Pink)”
Top Rock Song: Twenty One Pilots: “Heathens”
Top Latin Song: Nicky Jam: “Hasta El Amanecer”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: The Chainsmokers: “Closer (ft. Halsey)”
Top Christian Song: Hillary Scott & The Family: “Thy Will”
Top Gospel Song: Travis Greene: “Made a Way”
Watch an episode of our digital miniseries The Drake Effect, this one detailing how Drizzy changed hip-hop and R&B radio culture:
