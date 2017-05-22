The 2017 Billboard Music Awards were broadcast on Sunday night, and Drake broke the all-time record for most wins in a night. His 13 awards included Top Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top R&B Song and Top Rap Album. Adele previously had the most victories in a night with her 12 wins in 2012. You know Drizzy's psyched about this feat, too, having told W in 2015:

"I’m always thinking, How do I top what I’ve done? How do I make this thing stronger? I ask myself, 'Why does Adele’s album go diamond, and how do I do that? How do I create art that makes minds stretch further?'"

After Drizzy were Beyoncé and Twenty One Pilots with five trophies apiece. Get the complete list of this year's Billboard Music Award winners below (and dig deeper with the full noms x winners list here):

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Twenty One Pilots

Top Hot 100 Song: The Chainsmokers: "Closer (ft. Halsey)”

Top Billboard 200 Album: Drake: Views

Top Female Artist: Beyoncé

Top Male Artist: Drake