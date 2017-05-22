Rapper Drake poses in the press room with his awards during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21,
The 2017 Billboard Music Awards were broadcast on Sunday night, and Drake broke the all-time record for most wins in a night. His 13 awards included Top Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top R&B Song and Top Rap Album. Adele previously had the most victories in a night with her 12 wins in 2012. You know Drizzy's psyched about this feat, too, having told W in 2015:

"I’m always thinking, How do I top what I’ve done? How do I make this thing stronger? I ask myself, 'Why does Adele’s album go diamond, and how do I do that? How do I create art that makes minds stretch further?'"

After Drizzy were Beyoncé and Twenty One Pilots with five trophies apiece. Get the complete list of this year's Billboard Music Award winners below (and dig deeper with the full noms x winners list here):

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Twenty One Pilots

Top Hot 100 Song: The Chainsmokers: "Closer (ft. Halsey)”

Top Billboard 200 Album: Drake: Views

Top Female Artist: Beyoncé

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Social Artist: BTS

Top Duo/Group: Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake

Top Hot 100 Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: Drake

Top Radio Songs Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Touring Artist: Beyoncé

Top R&B Artist: Beyoncé

Top R&B Tour: Beyoncé

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Tour: Drake

Top Country Artist: Blake Shelton

Top Country Song: Florida Georgia Line: “H.O.L.Y.”

Top Country Tour: Kenny Chesney

Top Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour: Coldplay

Top Latin Artist: Juan Gabriel

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist: Kirk Franklin

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album: Hamilton: An American Musical

Top R&B Album: Beyoncé: Lemonade

Top Rap Album: Drake: Views

Top Country Album: Chris Stapleton: Traveller

Top Rock Album: Metallica: Hardwired…To Self Destruct

Top Latin Album: Juan Gabriel: Los Duo 2

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lindsey Stirling: Brave Enough

Top Christian Album: Lauren Daigle: How Can It Be

Top Gospel Album: Tamela Mann: One Way

Top Selling Song: Justin Timberlake: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top Radio Song: Justin Timberlake: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top Streaming Song (Audio): Drake: “One Dance (ft. WizKid & Kyla)”

Top Streaming Song (Video): Desiigner: "Panda"

Top Collaboration: The Chainsmokers: “Closer (ft. Halsey)”

Top R&B Song: Drake: “One Dance (ft. WizKid & Kyla)”

Top R&B Collaboration: Drake: “One Dance (ft. WizKid & Kyla)”

Top Rap Song: Desiigner: “Panda”

Top Rap Collaboration: Rae Sremmurd: “Black Beatles (ft. Gucci Mane)”

Top Country Collaboration: Kenny Chesney: “Setting The World On Fire (ft. Pink)”

Top Rock Song: Twenty One Pilots: “Heathens”

Top Latin Song: Nicky Jam: “Hasta El Amanecer”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: The Chainsmokers: “Closer (ft. Halsey)”

Top Christian Song: Hillary Scott & The Family: “Thy Will”

Top Gospel Song: Travis Greene: “Made a Way”

