“Black Lightning was a savior who kept our streets and our schools safe. He was hope personified, but he was also Jefferson Pierce, my father," his eldest daughter Anissa Pierce/Thunder says in the chilling opening scene. She is played by soap opera and Twin Peaks star Nafessa Williams, while China Anne McClain (Descendants 2) portrays 16-year-old Jennifer a.ka. Lightning. Christine Adams also stars as the superhero's wife Lynn Pierce. The series follows Black Lightning return to the world as a the powerful vigilante after being retired for years.

The latest superhero television series ready to take over The CW is Black Lightning. One of the first Black fictional superheroes from DC Comics will be brought to life by Cress Williams (Close to Home, Prison Break, Hart of Dixie).

While the idea of Black Lightning being added to The CW's roster is exciting, don't expect it to be a part of the Arrow-verse. CW president Mark Pedowitz explained ahead of the network's upfront presentation on Thursday that it won't be placed in the Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow world. “We do not aim to do a five-way crossover. Black Lightning, at this time, is not part of the Arrowverse. It is a separate situation," Pedowitz said "But there will be a big fourth quarter crossover with all four of the shows that are on in the fall.” He continued,

“We believe we have the best superhero programming around anywhere. Our belief is that we will never have more than four DC shows [on] at a time, as far as that goes, so we’ll always have a rotation of some sort. This programming will last as long as people want to watch it, as long as we have quality programs, which we have thanks for Greg Berlanti, and soon Greg Berlanti, Salim and Mara Brock Akil. We’re going to have something very unique in Black Lightning. But [superhero programming will] last as long as people want to watch it. It’s lasted my whole lifetime, so it’ll keep going.”

The four shows are filmed in Vancouver, while Black Lightning is shot in Atlanta. So it wouldn't make sense in the end. Black Lightning doesn't have a set premiere date yet, but it will be sometime during The CW's 2017-2018 midseason.