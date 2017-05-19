A little less than a year after releasing their first post– Tom DeLonge album, Blink-182 are back with California's deluxe edition. In addition to the original 16-song, 42.5-minute record (the band's seventh overall), there's a whole 38-minute second disc with 12 tracks. Ten are brand new, one's an acoustic take on lead single "Bored to Death" and another originally appeared as a Japan-only bonus track.

"It's like a whole other album and it’s more of an extension of what we did in the studio earlier. Some of the songs were songs that we did not put on the first album, but are great songs. And some are brand new that we just wrote last week, a lot of high-energy songs, punk rock, some more ballad-y songs, a little more electronic experimentation, it’s a good mix."

Mark Hoppus told Billboard in December that the updated record isn't "a collection of throwaway songs," explaining :

When the band dropped "Wildfire" last week, they tweeted, "Think of your fave song from Enema of the State. Now think of your fave song from California. Now imagine them in ❤️."

