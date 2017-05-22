Good news Panic! at the Disco fans: the band is already working on new music. Brendon Urie hinted at what's to come on their forthcoming sixth album in an interview with PopBuzz (via Alt Press).
The musician explains he is taking a more minimalistic approach to recording this time around:
"So I've got probably ten more demos that I've just been hanging on to. Nothing full again, probably just minute and a half ideas. But exciting stuff, stuff I didn't expect to have written. So it's really just bizarre...yeah I guess bizarre is probably the best way to describe it. It's kind of out there...It's more like broken down in terms of production. It's more relying on vocal, where the vocals as a background will build a chord and carry a song instead of a lot of instruments carrying. That's the best way.'"
Back in December, Urie explained to Billboard that he is constantly creating. "Whether I’m writing a lyric or making a beat, every day I’m doing something. I never really stopped working, so I’m curious to do the sort of Frankenstein method now and see if I can pull all of these things to kind of jigsaw puzzle this [next] album," he stated. "I’m just going to keep writing until that happens—it seems like it’s going really well right now. There’s a few ideas I’m really excited to keep working on."
Death of a Bachelor was released on Jan. 15, 2016 and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the GRAMMYs. Along with working on new music, Brendon Urie will star as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots from May 26 through August 6 at New York City's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Next up, watch the musician explain how he called his own shots on Panic!'s Death of a Bachelor album:
