Good news Panic! at the Disco fans: the band is already working on new music. Brendon Urie hinted at what's to come on their forthcoming sixth album in an interview with PopBuzz (via Alt Press).

The musician explains he is taking a more minimalistic approach to recording this time around:

"So I've got probably ten more demos that I've just been hanging on to. Nothing full again, probably just minute and a half ideas. But exciting stuff, stuff I didn't expect to have written. So it's really just bizarre...yeah I guess bizarre is probably the best way to describe it. It's kind of out there...It's more like broken down in terms of production. It's more relying on vocal, where the vocals as a background will build a chord and carry a song instead of a lot of instruments carrying. That's the best way.'"