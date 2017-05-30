Fresh after the early release of Bryson Tiller's True to Self last week, the singer is already prepping to hit the road in support of his sophomore album on the Set It Off Tour. The emotional journey will feature special guests like rising R&B singer H.E.R. and your favorite rapper's go-to producer Metro Boomin.
The North American trek begins on August 3 in Atlanta before riding through New Orleans, New York City, Vancouver, Seattle and Detroit. Tiller will then wrap things up on September 16 in his hometown of Louisville, KY. Presale tickets are available beginning Wednesday, May 31. General tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 2 at 10am local via the singer's official website and AEG Presents.
Tiller's sophomore album True to Self was initially meant to arrive on June 23, but it was released a month early last Friday (May 26). It is the follow-up to his 2015 Trapsoul debut. Check out the singer's tour dates below.
Set It Off Tour Dates
August 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
August 5 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
August 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
August 8 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena
August 9 – Austin, TX @ Statesman Skyline Theater at the Long Center
August 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center
August 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
August 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
August 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
August 19 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
August 20 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
August 23 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
August 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
August 29 – Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami
August 30 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena
September 1 – Richmond, VA @ The Classic Amphitheater
September 2 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
September 3 – Norfolk, VA @ ODU Constant Convocation Center
September 6 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
September 7 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
September 8 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
September 9 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
September 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann Center
September 13 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
September 14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
September 15 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
September 16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Watch an episode of our digital miniseries The Drake Effect that explains how Drizzy changed hip-hop and R&B radio culture, influencing everyone from Future to Bryston Tiller:
User Comments