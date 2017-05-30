Fresh after the early release of Bryson Tiller's True to Self last week, the singer is already prepping to hit the road in support of his sophomore album on the Set It Off Tour. The emotional journey will feature special guests like rising R&B singer H.E.R. and your favorite rapper's go-to producer Metro Boomin.

The North American trek begins on August 3 in Atlanta before riding through New Orleans, New York City, Vancouver, Seattle and Detroit. Tiller will then wrap things up on September 16 in his hometown of Louisville, KY. Presale tickets are available beginning Wednesday, May 31. General tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 2 at 10am local via the singer's official website and AEG Presents.