Bryson Tiller wasn't due back till June 23, but here's his new album True to Self anyway. The sophomore LP surprise runs a hefty 19 songs and clocks in at just under an hour. It comes a year and a half after the debut LP Trapsoul.

"i know we said June 23rd... but i say we Set it Off Tonight!!" he tweeted at midnight. He announced the record two weeks ago. Lead-up tracks "Honey" and "Get Mine," featuring Young Thug, didn't make the cut.