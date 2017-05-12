Get ready to sink deep into your simp feelings this summer, because Bryson Tiller just announced the details for his new album. Titled True to Self, it will be released on June 23 and continues the drowsy, emotional themes that were seen on his debut effort.

Along with revealing the album news, Tiller also dropped three new songs to give fans a taste of what's to come. The first is "Honey," which the singer released on Soundcloud. The cloudy downtempo is meant for late nights in the bedroom, thanks to its heartbeat-heavy production and lyrics like this: "I knew you was different when you spoke to me, your grammar / So eloquent and mannered, yeah that shit attractive / And you nasty, told me come break your back in (back in) / What's poppin' later? We got action."