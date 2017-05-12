Calvin Harris keeps the juicy summer vibes going with his new single "Rollin." Featuring R&B newcomer Khalid (who also made our list of the biggest teen musicians of the year) and Future, " the track is filled with lush melodies and disco-lite synths. Stream it on Spotify below:

"I've been rollin' on the freeway / I've been riding 85 / I've been thinking way too much / And I'm way too gone to driveI got anger in my chest / I got millions on my mind / And you didn't fit the picture / So I guess you weren't the vibe," Khalid croons on the chorus. Future then takes over the verses with his signature warbled flow.

Harris is currently three for three right now, with "Rollin" following the equally incredible singles "Slide" featuring Frank Ocean and Migos and "Heatstroke" with Ariana Grande, Pharrell and Young Thug. The new tracks will be included on the producer's fifth album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. It follows 2014's Motion, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and produced U.K. chart-topping singles "Under Control", "Summer" and "Blame."

Look out for Calvin Harris' new album on June 30. But before then, throw it back to 2012 where he stopped by Fuse to explain how Rihanna helped his career: