Actually she hasn't announced the name of the first single yet but stay tuned...❤ https://t.co/P9aDWtPGwY— Roger Gold (@rogerhgold) May 15, 2017
UPDATE (4:45PM): Roger Gold, Camila Cabello's manager, clarified the singer's forthcoming solo debut single is not called "I Have Questions." The actual name has yet to be revealed, so fans just have to be patient.
Original Story (11:55AM): A solo album from Camila Cabello was imminent after the singer announced she was leaving Fifth Harmony last December. Now, the newly reshaped star has revealed the intimate and very personal details of her upcoming album The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving.
Cabello also announced the LP's lead single is titled "I Have Questions" and will arrive this Friday (May 19). She shared a note with fans on Twitter explaining how both the album and song's creation came about:
"'the hurting the healing the loving' is the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when i was lost to a time when i found myself again. The story behind the album starts with the second song that you'll hear called 'I have questions' which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago. i was completely broken during that time, i was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud.... i couldn't write another song for 6 months because writing meant i had to feel everything, and i wasn't ready to do that yet. so when i graduated from hotel bathrooms to studios to make my first album, i was making music about everything BUT what i was going through, it was like a secret burning on my tongue and for some reason i could not get myself to say it. till one day i just could not run anymore. i pulled up the lyrics from the year before, and 'i have questions' was written."
"To the hurting, thank you for teaching me that even if at night you take me into the deepest depths of the ocean, i will still wake in the morning. to the healing, thank you for the tears," Cabello finished the candid letter. "When they finally came, they tasted like God. to the loving, you are even more beautiful than i remember."
"I Have Questions" will be the first taste of the former 5H member's new music, following recent collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly on "Bad Things," "Love Incredible" with Cashmere Cat and March's "Hey Ma" alongside Pitbull and J Balvin. See Cabello's full Twitter note below:
05.19.17 pic.twitter.com/oFbpneJSlV— Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 15, 2017
