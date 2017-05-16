FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

May 2017

Worth 1,000 Words...

Photos of your favorite celebrities... being your favorite celebrities

1 / 4

May 16th: 'Baywatch' Bros

MIAMI, FL - MAY 13: Desiigner and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (R) attend Paramount Pictures' World Premiere of 'Baywatch' on M
Sergi Alexander/WireImage

What better place to have the world premiere of ‘Baywatch’ than Miami Beach? Star of the movie, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson along with rapper Desiigner hung out in sunny Florida to celebrate the premiere of the much-anticipated movie. On Instagram, Desiigner called the actor BiiGBRO which makes them BFF goals in our eyes.

1 / 4
2 / 4

May 9th: Kinky Boots!

Panic! At The Disco (@panicatthedisco on Twitter)

Since news broke out that Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie will be heading to Broadway to star as Charlie Price in ‘Kinky Boots’ it’s been hard to contain our excitement, and now we have our first behind-the-scenes photo! In a new pic shared by P!ATD’s Twitter account, we see Urie trying out the iconic red boots worn on the show, and yes, he's making those high heels work.

2 / 4
3 / 4

May 8th: Good Things

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 07: (L-R) Actors Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, singer Camila Cabello and actors Finn Wolfhard,
Frazer Harrison/MTV1617

What do you get when you mix the kids of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ and former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello? This epic photo, duh. At the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ linked up with the ‘Bad Things’ singer and everyone was all smiles as they pose for photos.

3 / 4
4 / 4

May 2nd: Met Gala Duo

Lil Yachty (@lilyachty on Instagram)

In case you missed it, last night’s Met Gala what THE event of the night. Everyone from Serena Williams to Madonna to Selena Gomez was in attendance in their best wear. However, the talk of the night was Rihanna in Comme des Garçons. Also, in attendance was Lil Yachty rockin’ a head-to-toe, all white ensemble. Inside the lavish event, the two took silly selfie, proving that the Met Gala is the place to be.

4 / 4
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    MIAMI, FL - MAY 13: Desiigner and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (R) attend Paramount Pictures' World Premiere of 'Baywatch' on M

    May 16th: 'Baywatch' Bros

    What better place to have the world premiere of ‘Baywatch’ than Miami Beach? Star of the movie, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson along with rapper Desiigner hung out in sunny Florida to celebrate the premiere of the much-anticipated movie. On Instagram, Desiigner called the actor BiiGBRO which makes them BFF goals in our eyes.

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    CARSON, CA - MAY 13: Katy Perry attends 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, CalifoNews

    Katy Perry Is Officially Your New 'American Idol' Judge

    GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 27: Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs at Bellahouston Park on August 27, 2016 in Glasgow, ScNews

    Fall Out Boy Start 'Young and Menace' Video Contest for Teen Filmmakers

    DVD coverBattle of the TV Musicals

    'The Little Mermaid' Live TV Musical Coming to ABC

    Werk It

    See Brendon Urie Work Those 'Kinky Boots' In This Teaser

    JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that iNews

    Jimmy Kimmel Hosting the Oscars Again in 2018

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 15: Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at the 4th Annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure concert Benefiting the PLive Performance

    Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'The Sky Is a Neighborhood' Live

    New Trailer

    Watch the Michael Jackson Biopic 'Searching for Neverland' Trailer

    Riz Ahemd, Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony, Constance WuGallery

    Photos: The Faces of Future Asian & Pacific History

    Load More