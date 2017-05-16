May 2017
Worth 1,000 Words...
Photos of your favorite celebrities... being your favorite celebrities
What better place to have the world premiere of ‘Baywatch’ than Miami Beach? Star of the movie, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson along with rapper Desiigner hung out in sunny Florida to celebrate the premiere of the much-anticipated movie. On Instagram, Desiigner called the actor BiiGBRO which makes them BFF goals in our eyes.
Since news broke out that Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie will be heading to Broadway to star as Charlie Price in ‘Kinky Boots’ it’s been hard to contain our excitement, and now we have our first behind-the-scenes photo! In a new pic shared by P!ATD’s Twitter account, we see Urie trying out the iconic red boots worn on the show, and yes, he's making those high heels work.
What do you get when you mix the kids of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ and former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello? This epic photo, duh. At the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ linked up with the ‘Bad Things’ singer and everyone was all smiles as they pose for photos.
In case you missed it, last night’s Met Gala what THE event of the night. Everyone from Serena Williams to Madonna to Selena Gomez was in attendance in their best wear. However, the talk of the night was Rihanna in Comme des Garçons. Also, in attendance was Lil Yachty rockin’ a head-to-toe, all white ensemble. Inside the lavish event, the two took silly selfie, proving that the Met Gala is the place to be.
User Comments