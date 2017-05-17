Chance the Rapper and Kanye West have established a special creative bond ever since Yeezy took the then-rising artist under his wing a few years ago. Chance details his relationship with him in Teen Vogue's music issue.
The Coloring Book artist tells Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele what it's like working with West:
"Insanity. He’s very big on multitasking. We’ll have a studio rented out, and he’ll bounce between rooms working on different songs, writing for a second or adding or subtracting productions. He’ll also put a bunch of people in a room that he thinks might have good ideas and try to see what they come up with. I remember one night we had a lady who produced the Lego film, a bunch of coding people, and a magician all in a room together trying to figure out how they could make him disappear onstage. I don’t know if he ever figured that sh*t out! [Laughs] Twenty-five percent of it is productive ideas flowing and then 75 percent is lectures from Kanye, where he tells you exactly how he views the world—just very straight Kanye honesty that definitely gets your creativity and strong opinions out on the floor. I think it helped me find myself. I’m a young dude from Chicago who grew up with Kanye as my image of hip-hop. Finding your voice in a room where you have to challenge Kanye is scary—but it’s also life-affirming."
Lil Chano also discusses black representation in the industry with Peele, saying "I think we just happen to be the generation that makes the change." He continues, "Now we’re in the age of instant information, where just looking at Twitter we can find out that unarmed people of color are being murdered by the police at an alarming rate. It’s kind of the same as when your generation saw Rodney King."
The rapper later reveals the biggest fear in making the Coloring Book mixtape, which earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Album. "I hate labels. I never sought out for people to recognize it as a gospel album. I don’t make Christian rap, but I am a Christian rapper," he explains. "When I was going out and trying to fully give glory to God, in my setting, I feared that people would be dismissive of it, like, 'This is Christian rap, I’m not trying to hear it.' But it’s the total opposite: People were very accepting of it."
The full Teen Vogue interview with Chance and Peele discusses how revolutionary the Get Out movie was and how Chance's father helped with his confidence.
