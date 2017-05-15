It's time to rejoice because Chance the Rapper and Kaytranada's "They Say" tune is finally here. Their latest (and long-awaited) collaboration premiered on Beats 1’s OTHERtone over the weekend, and naturally fans of both artists freaked out. Stream it above.
The lush track combines Kaytranada's signature cozy production that is dotted with vibrant piano notes, as Lil Chano casually rides the rhythm in the dopest way. "It's alright, I wept, I prayed on it, slept on it, wait on it / Just flame up with Tunechi, you know that you Gucci / Just somethin' to say on it / Smoke like a sailor, curse like a chimney / My pop's in the mirror, Mufasa is in me," he raps.
Chano also spits about a "new album alert," but he's most likely referring to last spring's Coloring Book as he's been performing "They Say" multiple times since 2015. This marks the second collaboration from the rapper and Kaytranada, who previously worked together on Coloring Book's “All Night." Chance is currently on his Be Encouraged Tour and you can spot him all summer at festival gigs like Governors Ball, Wireless Festival, Firefly, Austin City Limits and Lollapalooza in his hometown of Chicago.
