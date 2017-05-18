Fuse is celebrating Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future Asian and Pacific History before our eyes. Today we're featuring Chris Chann, the talented skateboarder, YouTube sensation, and star of the new Fuse series Now Boarding.
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Calif., Chann is half Chinese, on his father's side, and half Mexican on his mother's. At just 24 years old, Chris Chann is an undeniable force in the world of skateboarding. While not technically a "pro," the culture first took notice in 2014 when Chann took on pro skater Chris Cole in a game of SKATE (think HORSE, but skateboarding) during the annual Battle of the Berrics skateboarding competition, and unexpectedly won.
Chann was just 16 when he started posting skate videos on his self-titled YouTube channel in 2009. Over the past eight years he's amassed over 700,000 loyal subscribers, with 18 of his clips garnering at least 1 million views. The key to Chann's ongoing YouTube success is his ability to evolve beyond just skate trick videos, and develop his channel into a well-rounded collection of challenges, comedy and vlogs.
What's next for this skating social star on the rise? Chris Chann is starring his own new docu-series, Now Boarding, premiering on Fuse this coming Monday, May 22 at 8P/7c.
In the new series, Chann, along with fellow skaters Jason Park and Micky Papa, his cinematographer brother Ryan and Maker Studios' Mike Mackie, skate their way across Europe meeting fans, eating everything in sight and documenting it all. Get a first look at the new series below:
