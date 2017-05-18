Fuse is celebrating Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future Asian and Pacific History before our eyes. Today we're featuring Chris Chann, the talented skateboarder, YouTube sensation, and star of the new Fuse series Now Boarding.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Calif., Chann is half Chinese, on his father's side, and half Mexican on his mother's. At just 24 years old, Chris Chann is an undeniable force in the world of skateboarding. While not technically a "pro," the culture first took notice in 2014 when Chann took on pro skater Chris Cole in a game of SKATE (think HORSE, but skateboarding) during the annual Battle of the Berrics skateboarding competition, and unexpectedly won.