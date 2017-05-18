Update (2:30PM): Chris Cornell's death has been ruled a suicide by hanging.

Original story (8AM): Chris Cornell, frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave and a leader of the grunge movement, unexpectedly died in Detroit, Mich., late on Wednesday, May 18. The 52-year-old leaves behind his wife, Vicky, two daughters aged 16 and 12, and an 11-year-old son.

Cornell's representative Brian Bumbery released a statement to NPR on the death:

"Chris Cornell passed away late last night in Detroit, MI. His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause. They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

The singer was on tour when he passed and had played a Soundgarden show hours earlier. The Associated Press reports that police are investigating whether Cornell's death was a suicide.