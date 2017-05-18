Just hours prior to his shocking and untimely death, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell performed with his band mates at Detroit's Fox Theatre last night (May 17). Based on the handful of fan-shot footage that has been surfacing all day, the rockers put on a spirited show.

Soundgarden ripped through classics like 1994's "Spoonman," fan favorite "Black Hole Sun," 1991's "Jesus Christ Pose," "My Wave" and plenty more. You can hear the crowd rumble with energy that the band feed off of for the entire concert. Yet it ended up taking a somber turn, as Stereogum points out that Soundgarden wrapped up the show with “Slaves And Bulldozers"—a song about death. The deep cut from 1991's Badmotorfinger was reportedly interwoven with Led Zeppelin's "In My Time of Dying."