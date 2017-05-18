Just hours prior to his shocking and untimely death, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell performed with his band mates at Detroit's Fox Theatre last night (May 17). Based on the handful of fan-shot footage that has been surfacing all day, the rockers put on a spirited show.
Soundgarden ripped through classics like 1994's "Spoonman," fan favorite "Black Hole Sun," 1991's "Jesus Christ Pose," "My Wave" and plenty more. You can hear the crowd rumble with energy that the band feed off of for the entire concert. Yet it ended up taking a somber turn, as Stereogum points out that Soundgarden wrapped up the show with “Slaves And Bulldozers"—a song about death. The deep cut from 1991's Badmotorfinger was reportedly interwoven with Led Zeppelin's "In My Time of Dying."
Cornell was found dead at his Detroit hotel after the show at the young age of 52. "His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause," his representative said in a statement. "They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time." Police are now investigating whether the musician's death was a suicide, according to the Associated Press.
Enjoy more footage from the Detroit show and live in Cornell's iconic memory below:
Below, watch Fuse talk to Soundgarden and Cornell about reuniting and finding fun in touring again:
