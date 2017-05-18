Chris Cornell's death at the age of 52 has been ruled a suicide. "The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed," the Wayne County medical examiner's office said in a statement.
The solo artist, Audioslave frontman and grunge pioneer was found dead in his MGM Grand hotel room in Detroit just after midnight; he'd played a Soundgarden show hours before. Local reports have said he was found with "a band around his neck."
TMZ had sources speak with Cornell's wife, Vicky, on Thursday morning. "Vicky says Chris was NOT in any way, shape or form in a suicidal state," the site writes. "She doubled down and said there were no signs he was at all depressed."
Cornell has an 11-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter with Vicky and a 16-year-old daughter from his first marriage.
Remember Cornell with a candid interview with the Fuse vault:
User Comments