Chris Cornell's death at the age of 52 has been ruled a suicide. "The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed," the Wayne County medical examiner's office said in a statement.

The solo artist, Audioslave frontman and grunge pioneer was found dead in his MGM Grand hotel room in Detroit just after midnight; he'd played a Soundgarden show hours before. Local reports have said he was found with "a band around his neck."