Amplifying its already powerful wattage is the fact that Owen Wilson will play Radcliffe's boss, God, "who has pretty much checked out to focus on his favorite hobbies."

Your Boy Who Lived is coming to TV. TBS just skipped the pilot process and gave a straight-to-series seven-episode order to Miracle Workers , an anthology-style "Heaven-set workplace comedy" starring Daniel Radcliffe as Craig, "a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers."

Expected to premiere in 2018, Harry & Hansel Hit TV Miracle Workers will be executive produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels, whose recent production credits include Portlandia and Mulaney. He also did Man Seeking Woman, created by Simon Rich, who's the one bringing us Miracle Workers as an adaptation of his own 2012 novel What in God's Name. The book's description refers to an Eliza, Craig's partner in stressed-angel-dom, so get ready for another high-profile casting.

Wilson, 48, and Radcliffe, 27, both have sparse TV résumés, with a few episodes, voiceovers and cameos spread throughout their prolific film careers. Still, TBS vice president of original programming Brett Weitz says Wilson "has long been a comic genius, and Daniel’s performance in last year’s Swiss Army Man really proved that there’s a sophisticated comedian under the surface of those brilliant dramatic chops."

Flash back a decade and watch a young Daniel Radcliffe chatting with Fuse: