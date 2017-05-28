Joombas Music Group

Fuse is celebrating Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future Asian and Pacific History before our eyes. Today, we're honoring Dean, Korea's alternative-R&B singer-producer to watch that isn't just gaining a huge following thanks to his smooth croons and insane productions, but for refusing to be a singer who follows conventions.

Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Dean (neé Kwon Hyuk) never had a limited viewpoint for how far his music could go. Despite not being totally fluent in English—and a listen to any of his songs would trick into thinking otherwise—Dean began his career by releasing music in English, starting with the impressive Eric Bellinger collaboration "I'm Not Sorry" in mid 2015 that was catered to the U.S. market. 

Since then, the now-24-year-old has continued to operate on both sides of the world, releasing more and more impressive music (he landed two songs on the 2016 Billboard critics list of best K-pop songs including the No. 1 pick, "Bermuda Triangle") with more and more impressive collaborators (acts that range from R&B to K-pop to hip-hop including Anderson .Paak, Zico, Taeyeon, Gaeko, Syd) to continue his exciting rise in the music industry.

While his come up has been unconventional, Dean has found success and looks set to keep breaking boundaries in a bigger and more influential way. For example the singer recently released the track "Love" featuring Syd of Odd Future and The Internet fame. While the track is one of his smoothest to date and sees him stepping into a neo-soul world, there's a larger message here by having Syd, a gay woman, and Dean trade off verses featuring lines like "I got intentions baby, but, I’m gettin’ restless babe / I need your blessin’, baby, I’ll f*ck you if you let me baby." Despite gay rights exciting in America, the intended audience for this song, gay rights still do not exist in Dean's South Korea with this song ultimately making a larger statement about inclusion and acceptance. With a song like "Love," Dean is further proving that he is not just defying professional and industry conventions, but cultural and social ones too that speak to him having a much larger influence.

With his star only on the rise (he completed a U.S. tour in 2016 and has been performing around the world since) and his list of collaborators only going larger, it's clear that Dean will continue pushing boundaries of what a singer from Korea can accomplish by conquering more genres and industries with his oh-so-smooth vocals, coupled with impeccable writing and production skills.

Photos: The Faces of Future Asian & Pacific History

Fuse celebrates Asian & Pacific History by spotlighting the actors, musicians, comedians and more who we think are the future of Asian & Pacific History

May 27, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Actor Riz Ahmed attends the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New Y

May 1: Riz Ahmed

"Rizwan Ahmed's 2016 was electric. He began it with the Riz MC mixtape Englistan, then as the star of HBO's feted miniseries The Night Of, which scored three Golden Globe nominations including one for Ahmed as Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film. He ended it as a good-hearted Imperial defector in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which grossed $1 billion..."

READ OUR FULL RIZ AHMED SPOTLIGHT

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 29: Recording artist Dinah Jane Hansen of music group Fifth Harmony performs onstage at 106.1 KISS FM'

May 2: Dinah Jane

"Dinah Jane's love for her Polynesian culture, undeniable talent, love for her fellow Fifth Harmony sisters, warm personality and strides to set a humble and genuine example for young women around the world solidifies her place in the future of Asian/Pacific American history..."

READ OUR FULL DINAH JANE SPOTLIGHT

Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Actress Constance Wu attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Se

May 3: Constance Wu

"Her role as Jessica on ABC's adaptation of celebrity chef Eddie Huang's memoir has led to her becoming one of the foremost public advocates for diverse representation onscreen, and for accountability for whitewashing and other unconscionable systemic obstacles for oppressed people. She's also one of the clearest voices about working in Hollywood as a Taiwanese American actress..."

READ OUR FULL CONSTANCE WU SPOTLIGHT

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JUNE 24: Electric dance trio Far East Movement performs on-stage at the 2nd edition of MTV Music Evolu

May 4: Far East Movement

"Yes, we're highly aware that Far East Movement initially broke out in 2010 with the inescapable No. 1 smash "Like a G6," which was a barrier-breaking moment on its own, but what they've been doing most recently is perhaps even more important and solidifying their place in history even more so..."

READ OUR FULL FAR EAST MOVEMENT SPOTLIGHT

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Singer Auli'i Cravalho arrives at the AFI FEST 2016 presented by Audi premiere of Disney's "Moa

May 5: Auli'i Cravalho

"While the likes of Sleeping Beauty and Snow White have recently gotten a bad rap for needing a prince to ultimately secure their happiness, the latest, Moana, brings a whole new, empowering perspective to the gang being voiced by an actress with an inspiring outlook..."

READ OUR FULL AULI'I CRAVALHO SPOTLIGHT

David Livingston/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 16: Musician Bruno Mars performs onstage during Rock in Rio USA at the MGM Resorts Festival Grounds on M

May 6: Bruno Mars

"Along with his too-cool-for-school band The Hooligans, Bruno shows off a natural charisma in his music (which is a mix of funk, pop, reggae and R&B) and on stage. Throughout his career, he continues to strengthen a unique charm that sets himself apart from his peers..."

READ OUR FULL BRUNO MARS SPOTLIGHT

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

WESTWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Lilly Singh attends the premiere of Lionsgate's 'Power Rangers' on March 22, 2017 in Westwood, Calif

May 7: Lilly Singh

"With clockwork consistency and luminous positivity, Singh—whose degree was a BA in psychology from Toronto's York University—has created video after video after video exploring a cornucopia of subjects and styles..."

READ OUR FULL LILLY SINGH SPOTLIGHT

JB Lacroix/WireImage

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Dev Patel arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Febr

May 8: Dev Patel

"Of course we all know Patel as the toxic, hard partying Anwar Kharral in teen drama Skins and from his breakout role as Jamal Malik in 2008's Slumdog Millionaire. But he has progressed even more as an established actor that the industry and movie fans have fallen hard for..."

READ OUR FULL DEV PATEL SPOTLIGHT

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

COLUMBUS, OH - JULY 18: Yuimetal, Su-metal and Moametal of Babymetal perform during the Alternative Press Music Awards 2016

May 9: Babymetal

"The Japanese pop-metal trio released their second full-length album Metal Resistance last April leading the group to score a Top 40 album when it debuted at No. 39 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The LP was their most cohesive...to date and proved how far the ladies can take their unexpected musical style..."

READ OUR FULL BABYMETAL SPOTLIGHT

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Comedian Ronny Chieng attends The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Stand-Up in the Park in Central Park o

May 10: Ronny Chieng

"...it wasn't until October 2016—when The O'Reilly Factor aired an incredibly offensive on-the-street segment targeting Chinese New Yorkers—that Chieng truly made waves (and headlines). After witnessing Jesse Watters mocking Chinatown locals for a cheap joke, he used his Daily Show platform to deliver a vehement response to what he called 'idiocy...'"

READ OUR FULL RONNY CHIENG SPOTLIGHT

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 19: Actor Darren Criss attends the unveiling celebration of the new Century Plaza Hotel and reside

May 11: Darren Criss

"Since his days of playing the beloved Blaine Anderson in the Dalton Academy Warblers, Criss has since gone on to conquer a slew of different areas in Hollywood. He's left his mark in the worlds of...music, Broadway, television, movies, and even festival curation..."

READ OUR FULL DARREN CRISS SPOTLIGHT

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 09: Producer/director Hiro Murai speaks onstage at 'Atlanta' panel discussion during the FX porti

May 12: Hiro Murai

"When Atlanta began inhaling accolades in September 2016, the praise belonged to Murai as much as anyone. He was behind the camera for seven of the 10 episodes, and the first five are all him. The show wound up scoring the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, with Glover taking Best Actor in a Comedy Series..."

READ OUR FULL HIRO MURAI SPOTLIGHT

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Actress Jessica Cox attends the 2015 Hollywood Film Festival Opening Night Gala on Septembe

May 13: Jessica Cox

"After three years of training, Cox earned her pilot's certificate in 2008 and is qualified to fly a light-sport aircraft to altitudes of 10,000 feet. Along with being the first armless pilot, she is also the first armless black-belt in the American Taekwondo Association..."

READ OUR FULL JESSICA COX SPOTLIGHT HERE

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 15: Actor Ludi Lin attends a press conference to promote the film "Power Rangers" at Hotel St. R

May 14: Ludi Lin

"After post-grad stints in Thailand and Japan to refine his Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu skills, Lin returned to his Canadian stomping grounds to pursue acting. In addition to landing a role on Netflix's Marco Polo series, he displayed his versatility as a multilingual actor by working in Hong Kong and mainland China in films like Monster Hunt and Lost in Hong Kong..."

READ OUR FULL LUDI LIN SPOTLIGHT

Victor Chavez/WireImage

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actress Mindy Kaling arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter a

May 15: Mindy Kaling

"Time magazine named her one of the most influential people of 2012, and two years later, she was on Glamour's Women of the Year list. In addition to her work in film & TV, she's also written two books, and is working on a third, a collaboration with her pal B.J. Novak. She also has over nine million Twitter followers, and a level-headed view of her own career trajectory..."

READ OUR FULL MINDY KALING SPOTLIGHT

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 01: Singer Jhene Aiko at the launch of the 2017 Teva x Jhene Aiko Collection at NeueHouse Los Angeles on

May 16: Jhené Aiko

"While there are many women trying to make their mark on R&B, Aiko stands out among the genre thanks to her tender, often gripping vocals, unfiltered passion and anger, intense lyric imagery and a sense of pure vulnerability that makes her so relatable. But don't mistake her for being cemented in just R&B..."

READ OUR FULL JHENÉ AIKO SPOTLIGHT

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Deckers Brands/Teva

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actor Ross Butler attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18,

May 17: Ross Butler

"He began auditioning for roles that weren't aimed at Asian actors and were, instead, everyday, typical teens. But the media's longstanding habit of ignoring the Asian American narrative meant that everyday Asian teens were rarely portrayed. Butler, whose Riverdale role called for an "American jock," showed that being American doesn't automatically translate to being white...."

READ OUR FULL ROSS BUTLER SPOTLIGHT

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

May 18: Chris Chann

"Chann was just 16 when he started posting skate videos on his self-titled YouTube channel in 2009. Over the past eight years he's amassed over 700,000 loyal subscribers on YouTube, with 18 of his clips garnering at least one million views..."

READ OUR FULL CHRIS CHANN SPOTLIGHT

Ryan Chann via Chris Chann on Facebook

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: John Cho attends the UK Premiere of "Star Trek Beyond" at Empire Leicester Square on July 12, 201

May 19: John Cho

"While he's already established himself as a respected actor, his future has the possibility to include even more roles that help shut down Hollywood's exclusivity stereotypes and create more diverse positions for his fellow colleagues who are on the rise..."

READ OUR FULL JOHN CHO SPOTLIGHT

Mike Marsland/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Rapper Awkwafina attends the "Bad Rap" Premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at Chelsea Bow

May 20: Awkwafina

"Awkwafina isn't particularly new to the scene—initially breaking out in 2012 with her viral, comedy-rap video "My Vag" before co-starring on MTV's Girl Code and launching her web show Tawk—but only recently has the New York City native started breaking out in bigger ways and doing so by being louder and prouder than ever..."

READ OUR FULL AWKWAFINA SPOTLIGHT

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Eddie Huang rings the NASDAQ opening bell at NASDAQ MarketSite on February 26, 2015 in New York

May 21: Eddie Huang

"In 2014, ABC ordered a primetime series based on Huang's memoir—with Huang as producer. Fresh Off the Boat premiered in February 2015 with Constance Wu and Hudson Yang leading its cast, becoming the first American sitcom starring an Asian American family to air on network primetime in over two decades..."

READ OUR FULL EDDIE HUANG SPOTLIGHT

John Lamparski/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko performs onstage at MTV's "Wonderland" LIVE Show on October 20

May 22: Hayley Kiyoko

"Hayley's confident she's getting her messages of hope, kindness and understanding out into the world nowadays. She told PopCrush she stays after her concerts and meets everyone looking to say hello, giving her the chance to 'make them feel like they’re not alone and that there’s someone out there who understands them....'"

READ OUR FULL HAYLEY KIYOKO SPOTLIGHT

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for MTV

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Music group BTS attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Veg

May 23: BTS

"While they aren't the first, BTS is the latest K-pop act seeing focusing their music on social, mental and political issues connect with an international audience. Songs like "Blood Sweat & Tears" or "I Need U" talk about being dangerously in love, but other tracks like "Whalien 52" heartbreakingly detail loneliness while "Spring Day" acts an inspiration anthem..."

READ OUR FULL BTS SPOTLIGHT

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Rapper Dumbfoundead attends the "Bad Rap" Premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at Chelsea

May 24: Dumbfoundead

"...the Los Angeles native grew up in the city's Koreatown neighborhood, where an early exposure to hip-hop via random boom boxes quickly blossomed into a passion for freestyling. Honing his skills week after week at South Central's legendary Project Blowed, Park later frequented the West Coast battle circuit that soon led to a prominent web fan base..."

READ OUR FULL DUMBFOUNDEAD SPOTLIGHT

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 11: Comedian Aziz Ansari attends "Master Of None" Season 2 premiere at SVA Theatre on May 11, 2017 in New

May 25: Aziz Ansari

"Ansari first got on Hollywood's radar with stand-up comedy tours and playing the sarcastic as hell Tom Haverford in NBC's Parks and Recreation from 2009-2015. The actor later went on to star in Bob's Burgers, Get Him to the Greek, Ice Age: Continental Drift and This Is the End. Yet it was his collaboration with Netflix for Master of None that Ansari truly began to shine..."

READ OUR FULL AZIZ ANSARI SPOTLIGHT

Noam Galai/WireImage

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - OCTOBER 14: Steve Aoki attends 97.3 Hits Sessions at Revolution on October 14, 2016 in Fort Lauderdal

May 26: Steve Aoki

"The guy has been known to play more than 300 shows in a year (he's currently booked through Sept. 2), with his outsized live performances involving cake-throwing, stage-diving, champagne-popping and crowd-rafting. The stunts 'are like nutritional supplements,' he wrote on The Daily Beast. 'The real meal is the music....'"

READ OUR FULL STEVE AOKI SPOTLIGHT

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Kim Chi attends the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 Finale Party at Stage 48 on May 16, 2016 in New York

May 27: Kim Chi

"Upon the airing of her Drag Race season Kim Chi became an immediate fan favorite. She now markets her glam-meets-fantasy style, hilarious trademark sayings ("Donut come for me!"), and quirky personality with personalized clothing, accessories and cosmetics, and performs all over the country to adoring audiences..."

READ OUR FULL KIM CHI SPOTLIGHT

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for RuPaul's Drag Race

