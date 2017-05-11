Update: Diplo made his new song "Bankroll" disappear after retweeting some harsh critiques. He also shared this sadboy thought:
Everyone has a boyfriend / girlfriend for the summer I'm just here w my laptop every night til I pass out— Wespacito 🌍 (@diplo) May 15, 2017
Original story: just released a new party-ready song to get you amped for the weekend. It's called "Bankroll" and features some pretty big names: Justin Bieber, Young Thug and Rich the Kid. Stream it above.
The producer's signature blippy synths pounces atop a wild percussion while all three artists show off their braggadocio rap skills. Yes, that's Biebervelli rapping on a track once again. "Yeah the camera's always flashing when we show up / Gotta look fly cuz you know they taking photos," the singer shouts on his verse. Thugger and Rich the Kid's flows are a little more wacky to complement the production, which was also helmed by Boaz and King Henry.
"Bankroll" follows Diplo and Major Lazer's summery "Run Up" collaboration with Nicki Minaj and PartyNextDoor, which received a social media-trolling video. Next up, check out this throwback interview where Young Thug talks debut album Hy!£UN35 at Lollapalooza 2015:
