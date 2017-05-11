Everyone has a boyfriend / girlfriend for the summer I'm just here w my laptop every night til I pass out

Original story: just released a new party-ready song to get you amped for the weekend. It's called "Bankroll" and features some pretty big names: Justin Bieber, Young Thug and Rich the Kid. Stream it above.

The producer's signature blippy synths pounces atop a wild percussion while all three artists show off their braggadocio rap skills. Yes, that's Biebervelli rapping on a track once again. "Yeah the camera's always flashing when we show up / Gotta look fly cuz you know they taking photos," the singer shouts on his verse. Thugger and Rich the Kid's flows are a little more wacky to complement the production, which was also helmed by Boaz and King Henry.