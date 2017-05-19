Man, what a time to be alive! After years of going back and forth with sneak disses and pettiness, Drake and Tory Lanez have officially squashed their beef. The two rapper/singers came together for the sake of the 6 and posed for some photos.

"The city needs more of this and less of that. 6️⃣," Drake caption his Instagram picture. He and Tory Lanez both represent Toronto and have similar tones in their music, leading many to believe that they would collaborate. But slick lines over the years like "All you boys in the new Toronto want to be me a little" on Drake's "Summer Sixteen" and “You some actor n-gga boy, I used to see you on the screen" from Lanez's "Uber Everywhere" remix definitely halted that idea.