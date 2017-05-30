Guess who's back, back again! Eminem is prepping something very special for the 15th anniversary of one of his best works to date: The Eminem Show. He has been teasing the project for a few days now, but now the rapper has announced the anniversary edition of the album will drop tonight (May 30).
Eminem revealed the inspiration behind creating the album, which he has Jim Carrey to thank. “The concept for The Eminem Show was inspired by The Truman Show because my life felt like it was becoming a circus at that time and I felt like I was always being watched,” he wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the LP's credits. “Basically Jim Carey wrote my album.”
As of now, there is no word of what the anniversary capsule will actually include. But you can sign up for early access to right now through the Shady Records website. The Eminem Show was released on May 26, 2002 and birthed chart-loving singles "Without Me," "Cleaning Out My Closet," "Superman," "Sing for the Moment, "Till I Collapse" featuring Nate Dogg and "Business." The album later went on to become certified Diamond just like its 2000 predecessor The Marshall Mathers LP.
