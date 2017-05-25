Did your week need a pick me up? Would watching Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump answer great fan questions while playing with a batch of adorable puppies make it better? OK, great.

BuzzFeed held an awesome interview with the Fall Out Boy members to ask about the group's new album and sound, fashion regrets from the early 2000s, the songs they're most proud of writing, what their time on One Tree Hill was like and many more. Well, it was mostly awesome...we can't blame the guys for being insanely distracted by all the adorable baby animals running around them while they attempted to give some semblance of an answer.